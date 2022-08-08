GEORGIA (WRBL) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting at a Georgia Walmart over the weekend. Now investigators are looking to identify those responsible.

According to officials with Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 5, 2022, a man was shot and killed during an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of the Harrison Road Macon Walmart, located at 6020 Harrison Road.

The sheriff’s office identified Ronnie Albea, age 41, as the victim in the shooting.

Officials said witnesses reported Albea was shot after his fiancé was approached by two men who demanded the keys to their vehicle. Albea, police said, refused to give the keys to the men, and was involved in an altercation with the them when he was shot. Following the shooting, Albea was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office gave the follow description of the suspects involved: “Two black males, in their early twenties. One male is described as tall and slender, wearing all dark clothing. The second male is described as short and heavyset wearing all dark clothing. They were last seen driving a black in color Volkswagen Passat.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.