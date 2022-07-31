CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash has claimed the life of a Smiths Station man. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the multi-vehicle crash happened Friday morning at 8:10 a.m. in Chambers County.

ALEA has identified the victim as 30-year-old Drew F. Terry.

According to officials, Terry was killed when the Chopper Guys custom motorcycle he was operating hit a Nissan Xterra on Chambers County 388, approximately two miles south of Valley.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.