Man killed in Gilroy Shooting identified

CALIFORNIA (WSYR) — A Keuka College graduate was one of the people killed Sunday at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California.

Trevor Irby was a biology major who graduated in 2017. According to Irby’s Facebook page, he also graduated from Romulus High School.

Amy Storey, president of Keuka College, issued the following statement:

Dear Keuka College Community: It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news that a member of the Keuka College family was among the victims of the mass shooting over the weekend in California. The College community today mourns Trevor Irby, a biology major who graduated in 2017. Our hearts go out to Trevor’s family and loved ones. We are shocked that this latest episode of senseless gun violence resulted in the loss of one of our recent graduates—graduates in whom we place so much hope because of their potential to create a brighter tomorrow. We also send sincere condolences to College alumna Sarah Warner, who was with Trevor at the California garlic festival where the shooting took place. We were relieved to learn that Sarah was not physically injured in the shooting. We offer our support and prayers to Sarah and her family. When the timing is appropriate, we will schedule a vigil on campus so that those alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members who knew Trevor and who know Sarah can join in fellowship and reflection. In the meantime, anyone wishing to reach out for comfort or support is encouraged to contact College Chaplain Eric Detar at (315) 279-5378. Again, the College community extends its deepest sympathies to Trevor’s family, friends, and to all who knew him. And we offer condolences, support, and prayers to Sarah and her family. Sincerely, Amy Storey President Keuka College

Law enforcement officials identified the gunman as Santino William Legan and he is believed to be 19-years-old. Legan allegedly cut through a fence and opened fire on the crowd at the popular festival.

Besides Irby, two children were also killed and 15 others were wounded before police killed Legan.