Man pleads guilty to April UNC murders

CHAPEL HILL, NC (CNN) 2 people dead. 4 people hurt. Trystan Andrew Terrell says he was the one that pulled the trigger that day back in April at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

The 23-year-old was in court Thursday– and pleaded guilty to murder.

But from the beginning, he admitted to what he did.

His lawyers say he’s autistic and that he was isolated and unable to socialize. They said he panicked, and the shooting was a cry for help.

In court, families of the victims talked about the lives lost and the pain they’ve faced since that terrible day.

Terrell also spoke up and apologized to them.

“I really messed up. If I could go back in time and even to that very second before I went into that classroom, I would go ahead and back out of it. I am so sorry. I made a mistake,” Terrell said.

Terrell was sentenced to two life sentences without parole.