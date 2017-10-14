Man provides tents for special needs families

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A Lagrange man is going beyond the call of duty, giving autistic kids a new way to watch Friday night football.

The tents are for parents of autistic children. Inside they can take care of tasks such as changing diapers or simply have their own space.

Dale Jackson has an autistic son and said he recognizes how hard it is for parents to take their special needs children to certain events.

“This is really my passion, is when I hear from families, that it was because they heard about the tent that they were able to go and enjoy that event. As a special needs father I understand that if the tent isn’t there I can’t go,” said Jackson.

Inside the tent families are able to not only enjoy the cool air conditioning but there is also a changing station.

“There are a lot of families with special needs children. Really there are just a lot of families in the community that themselves have needs that this is really going to help fulfill,” Jim Thornton, Mayor of Lagrange said.

Jackson said he hopes his tents will continue to bless families not only in Lagrange but in other areas.He said he hopes others will step up in their communities and also provide assistance to special needs families.

Not only are citizens of Lagrange able to take advantage of the tents on football Fridays, but they are known to be at other events across the city.