Man ran over by nephew after disagreement, killing him, according to GBI

SHELLMAN, Ga. (WRBL) – Authorities have made an arrest in a Randolph County murder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Oscar Aycock, Jr. He will be charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the murder of 77-year-old Henry Aycock.

According to GBI, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Cowarts Store Road in Shellman, Georgia in reference to a report of a person being deceased.

Once deputies arrived late Monday when they discovered the body of Henry Aycock.

Investigators learned that Oscar Aycock, Jr. ran his uncle, Henry Aycock, over with his vehicle following a disagreement.

Henry Aycock’s body will be transported to the GBI Macon Crime Lab on Wednesday, September 25, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

Anyone who has information pertaining to this death investigation is encouraged to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 732-2525 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (229) 777-2080.