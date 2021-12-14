Man receives 40-year prison sentence for 2018 police shootout in Spartanburg, Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a Spartanburg County 2018 police shootout and drug offenses in 2018.

36-year-old Jurrell K. Thompson, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, eight drug offenses that include cocaine and marijuana charges and unlawful conduct towards a child, according to Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a series of crimes that included the attempted murder of three sheriff’s deputies who pursued him in reference to drug and weapons offenses.

On July 18, 2018, sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a car at Highway 29 and Old Converse Road that Thompson, who was wanted, was riding in. Jodi Stapleton, the driver of the car, didn’t stop in response to the blue lights. She led deputies on a chase while Thompson fired at deputies out of the sunroof of the car. Thompson jumped out of the car on Mount Pleasant Road and continued to fire at deputies, the solicitor’s office said.

Multiple rounds were recovered along the route of the chase along with an AK-47 style rifle. Deputies arrested Thompson at a nearby home.

Sheriff’s deputies began investigating Thompson in May of 2017 in reference to drug and weapons offenses. On one occasion, deputies executed a search warrant at the home Thompson shared with Stapleton. The search uncovered marijuana, cocaine, three sets of digital scales, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun. Thompson had his newborn infant in the home with him when confronted by law enforcement. The state Department of Social Services took the child into custody.

Thompson’s prior criminal record included possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of federal probation.

Circuit Judge Grace Knie issued a 30-year prison sentence in the attempted murder case and a consecutive 10-year prison sentence on the drug offenses.

Stapleton, 38, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty to accessory to attempted murder, traffic offenses, and drug offenses in 2019 and received a 22-year prison sentence.

Thompson and Stapleton will serve 85 percent of their prison sentences before they are eligible for release.