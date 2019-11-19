Man sentenced to life without possibility parole in 2016 stabbing death of 83-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–A man convicted in the stabbing death of an elderly woman has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Tuesday, the sentence of life without the possibility of parole was handed down to Angelo Bernard Short, 45, by Judge Ron Mullins.

Today, Judge Mullins heard victim impact statements from multiple people.

Short was convicted on November 11 in the killing of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble. The elderly woman was stabbed to death in November of 2016. Investigators say Gamble was stabbed multiple times in her home on 8th Street.

During the trial, prosecutors had four interview tapes, the last of which Short confessed to the crime.

The defense for Short tried to say someone at the scene with Short was responsible for stabbing Gamble to death.



Short was also convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, auto theft and obstructing police.