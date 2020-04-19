Man shot and killed Saturday night; Tuskegee police investigating

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – The Tuskegee Police Department is investigating the shouting death of a Tuskegee man on Saturday night at 8:00 P.M. As of Saturday night, an arrest has not been made.
“Officers of the Tuskegee Police Department responded to a call of a person shot in the 500 block of Pleasant Springs Dr. Upon arrival officers discovered a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 30 year male of Tuskegee, succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Sergeant Kimberly Johnson.
At this time the identity of the victim is not being released.
If you have any information in relation to this case please call 334-727-0200 or the Secret Witness Line 334-727-9865. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip on-line you can do so at www.tuskegeealabama.gov/police-department/webforms/submit-tip .