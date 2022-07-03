LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A man in LaGrange was shot on Sunday around 3 pm while driving his vehicle. This marks the second shooting in LaGrange in 24 hours.

Troup County 911 received a call regarding shots fired near Vernon Road and Jefferson Street. Soon after they received a call from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, regarding a gunshot victim.

The victim, Jequavious Tucker, tells Police that after turning on Jefferson Street, he attempted to turn around when an unknown black male in a white vehicle began shooting at Tucker as he passed his vehicle. Tucker was then able to drive himself to the emergency room where he is being treated for a single gunshot wound to the leg.

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section of the LaGrange Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.