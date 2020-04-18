Man shot, killed on Cusseta Road Saturday evening

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A Columbus man has died after a shooting on Cusseta Road.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed 20-year-old Quincy Atkins died from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 5:24 p.m. at the Piedmont Regional Emergency Room Trauma Center.

Atkins was driving his car and ran through a fence in the 2800 block of Cusseta Road after he was shot in an unknown location.

Atkins is the 13th homicide in Muscogee County this year. He will be sent for autopsy soon.

Trending Stories