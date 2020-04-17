Man threaten ex-girlfriend life with a knife

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A LaGrange man is behind bars after holding a woman at knife-point while robbing her home. Antonio Sharpe is in custody after authorities responded to a home Laurel Ridge Avenue.

According to authorities, when they arrived a victim told them, Sharpe entered her home through an unlocked window, Sharpe snatched the victim’s cell phone from her pocket. Moments later he became physical, according to reports Sharpe grabbed a knife and held it up to the victim’s throat.

Using a GPS to track the victim’s cell phone. Investigators located Sharpe on North Page Street. He was booked on one count of Robbery by Force and one count of Aggravated Assault.

Sharpe was transported to the Troup County Jail, where he is being held without bond.