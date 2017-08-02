Man walking 640 miles to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — William Glass is walking nearly 640 miles from Atlanta to Washington D.C. to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease.

On his journey to D.C., Glass, originally from Chicago, stopped in Virginia to talk with 8News. He said it’s the first time in five days that he has seen civilization.

Glass is walking for Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. On his trip, he hopes to spread awareness and gain support for a petition addressing the concerns of many families affected by the disease.

“My mom has currently been fighting Alzheimer’s for the last nine years, and that’s what keeps me going,” Glass said. “My mom raised me, she brought me to life and it’s the least I can do to fight for her and on behalf of all the other the families who are suffering with Alzheimer’s.”

Once he reaches Washington D.C., Glass hopes to hand the petition to Pres. Donald Trump.

“What we need to do is keep open those doors and talk about it and see what’s going on behind the closed doors of these assisted living facilities and memory care units,” Glass said. “Those caregivers are struggling, they are barely making minimum wage and they are taking care of your mom, my mom, grandma’s, grandpa’s, and they don’t have the most up to date, most current tools that they need to take care of those human lives. To me, that’s a problem.”

To learn about Glass’s cause or make a donation, VISIT HERE.