Man wanted in deadly Columbus shooting dies following traffic crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A man wanted in connection to a deadly November shooting has died in a traffic crash. Gregory Allridge, 24, died early Tuesday morning after being in a car crash on Victory Drive the previous night.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Allridge walked to a friend’s house following the crash. While there, he lost consciousness and was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

Allridge underwent surgery and later died. Bryan said Allridge suffered head trauma in the crash, causing a subdural hematoma. Allridge underwent surgery, but at 6:11 a.m. was pronounced dead.

A murder warrant was issued for Allridge in April in connection to the death of Dominique Wisdom. According to police, on November 30, 2020, Wisdom’s body was found laying partially in the road at Torch Hill Road and Matthews Street. Wisdom has been shot. Police believe he had been pushed or dragged out of a vehicle and left in the roadway.

Eric Shorter, 25, has been arrested in connection to Wisdom’s death. He has been charged with murder.