Man wanted in deadly Tuskegee McDonald’s shooting surrenders to police

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators confirm the man wanted for a Saturday night murder at the Tuskegee McDonald’s has turned himself into the Tuskegee Police Department.

23-year-old Jamal Brown turned himself in Sunday night at the Tuskegee Police Department. Brown is a suspect and was wanted for murder of 18-year-old Cedric Howard of Tuskegee.

Investigators say on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at approximately 10:40p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in reference to a person with a gun and another person shot.

Police located Howard with several gunshot wounds. Mr. Howard was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Coroner Hal Bentley confirms to WRBL the victim was killed at the Tuskegee McDonald’s along W Martin Luther King Hwy.

Brown was developed as a suspect. At this point in the investigation we do not know what led to the deadly shooting.