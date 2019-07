An 11-year-old tornado victim from the March 3rd storms will be celebrating her 12th birthday soon, but this year she will not have her dad, her soon-to-be stepmother, nor her best friend with her. They all perished in the tornado that hit their home in Beauregard. She sustained numerous fractures and trauma to her entire body and has undergone four surgeries thus far. She was on her father's insurance, but due to a mishap with his account, his employer terminated the insurance leaving Kayla without help. Knowing this, Alicia Mcleoud wanted to step in and help.

"She's gonna have to have a whole lot more therapy," Mcleoud said.