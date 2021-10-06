Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend on Curry Street appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Antoine Dante Bell made a Recorder’s Court appearance Wednesday morning following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of his girlfriend.

(Antoine Bell, Credit: Muscogee County Jail)

Bell was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest following the death of Salaysia Duerner over the weekend.

On Oct. 3., Columbus Police responded to a call at the intersection of Curry Street and Braselman Avenue, where they found Duerner, age 45, lying on the ground.

Police say Duerner has been stabbed. She would later die at the hospital.

According to police testimony, Bell and Duerner were in a relationship at the time of her death.

Testimony revealed Bell was at Duerner’s father’s house when he stabbed her. After stabbing Duerner, detectives said Bell made a 911 call requesting help.

Detectives told the court that once Duerner made it to the hospital, Bell called her multiple times.

According to testimony, detectives said they had Duerner answer the phone and the conversation was recorded. During the phone call, Bell proceeded to tell Duerner he did not mean to stab her in the chest.

Bell is not eligible for bond and the case has been moved to superior court.