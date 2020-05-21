Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery has now been charged with murder in his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan has been arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online.