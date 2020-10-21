Man who suspended himself from Trump Tower in Chicago escapes private ambulance: police

by: WGN Staff, Sarah Jindra/WGN, and Aleksandra Bush and Nexstar Media Wire

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A man who was arrested after suspending himself from Trump Tower in Chicago escaped from a private ambulance, police said.

The man was taken into custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours. The incident at the downtown skyscraper started around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago police said the situation was resolved peacefully by negotiators and no one was injured.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the man was en route from Northwestern Hospital to another medical center when he escaped from the ambulance. He had not been found as of Tuesday evening.

Police “negotiated for over 13 hours with a distraught man who had rappelled over a ledge on 16th-floor patio of the Trump hotel.” Chicago Police Commander Patty Casey said at a news conference Monday.

“What could have been a tragedy ended up as a situation that was resolved without event,” Casey said. “Today, the Chicago police department and their partners literally saved this young man’s life.”

Police have not released the identity of the man and the investigation is ongoing.

NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories