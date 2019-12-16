Man wielding knife in Walmart on Whittlesey Boulevard appears in Recorder’s Court

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) The man arrested after allegedly threatening customers at a Walmart in Columbus on Saturday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court.

23-year-old Leo Segura was escorted into the courtroom by deputies before pleading not guilty to multiple charges. Segura’s mother could be seen crying in the courtroom.

Authorities say they were called to the Walmart on Whittlesey Boulevard after reports of a man with a knife.

Officials interviewed at least 5 people who say Segura approached adults and children with a knife and was acting frantic. Police arrested Segura on the scene.

News 3 spoke with Segura’s mother who says her son is diagnosed with Schizophrenia and says jail is not the place for her son.

“I’m very sad that this thing happened because I’m a single parent and I don’t have the tools to help him. My son has too many episodes and is very very sick, it’s very dangerous. He’s sweet and nice, but very aggressive,” says Jilda Segura, Mother.

There were no reported injuries from the incident. The judge did not set a bond. He ordered a psychological exam for Segura. The case is bound over to Superior Court.