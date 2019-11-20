Man with machete arrested at Whisperwood Apartments

COLUMBUS, GA. (WRBL)–Columbus Police say they have arrested a man running around with a machete at Whisperwood Apartments.

The suspect was arrested at about 9:35 p.m. Tuesday.

According to witnesses, the suspect who was dressed in camouflage clothing and carrying a machete, came running out of the woods approaching cars and trying to enter them. At one point in time the suspect allegedly jumped on the front of a car, the driver then started speeding up to get him off.

After that, witnesses say the suspect then made his way to a red SUV, pulled the driver out and made-off with the vehicle. At that time, the red SUV rammed into the other cars in the apartment complex, causing the pile up seen in the photos.

