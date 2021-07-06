Manchester Police investigating shooting on Elm Street

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. The suspects in the shooting are still at large, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened on July 5, at 570 Elm Street. Police responded to home, belonging to Casmon D. Jones, at 1:20 pm.

Police say investigation revealed two men approached the home in a white Ford F-250 truck. The men then parked the truck near the house, got out, walked up to the home, and began to open fire.

According to police, multiple shots were fired at the front of the home. Police say two different caliber guns were used during the shooting.

Kiana Trecella Smith, who was visiting the home, was shot in the leg, according to police. The 20-year-old woman was taken to a Columbus hospital for treatment. Smith’s current condition is unavailable.

Police say the two men responsible for the shooting have been identified as Tyderrious K. White, 21, of Pine Mountain and Jaylen J. McGruder, 20, of Warm Springs.

The two men remain at large and police are asking for the public’s help bringing them into police custody.

The truck used in the shooting is a white 2004 Ford F-250 truck with Georgia license plate RYD-5298.

Anyone with information about these two individuals or the truck should contact the Manchester Police Department tip line at (706) 846-5368. If no one answers, you are asked to leave a message.