Manhunt underway for shooter possibly connected to Auburn murder, Dadeville double murder, and Birmingham murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRBL) – A manhunt is underway in Birmingham for a suspect who may be connected to multiple homicides in the east Alabama area, including the Friday morning shooting death of a woman in Auburn and a couple found shot to death in Dadeville on Friday night. The suspect may be responsible for another shooting death in Birmingham on Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, multiple law enforcement agencies tell News 3 they are working together, and at this point, investigators are trying to identify the suspect and release a picture.

Saturday afternoon, Birmingham police asked families in the Montclair Road and Crestwood Blvd area to shelter in place as the search continues for the suspect who fired upon Birmingham officers during a Saturday morning traffic stop.

Birmingham Police, Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin confirms in a Facebook video; police were notified of a vehicle stolen out of Auburn wanted in connection to a homicide Friday morning.

In that case, Auburn Police confirmed 54-year-old Nancy Nash of Phenix City was found dead at Creative Habitats Landscaping in Auburn after police were called to a truck fire in front of the business on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, about 20 minutes up the road from where Nash was shot on 280 west heading towards Birmingham, Dadeville police confirm a couple was discovered dead inside their home from apparent gunshot wounds Friday night.

Dadeville police confirm the double murder investigation is possibly connected to the shooting death of a woman in Auburn on Friday and the manhunt in Birmingham.

Dadeville police tell News 3 around 7:00 Friday night they responded to 911 call from a home along Barrett Street about two deceased persons. Officers arrived and found 61-year-old Willy Tidwell and his wife 65-year-old Barbara Tidwell dead from gunshot wounds. Police say a friend of the family discovered the couple and called 911.

Meanwhile, in Birmingham, a vehicle wanted in connection to Nash’s shooting death in Auburn was spotted at a motel along Crestwood Blvd in Birmingham around 11 p.m. Friday. Several hours later, around 4 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over a silver sedan.

During that traffic stop, Birmingham police say the suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at officers, who then lost sight of the suspect. Officers were called to a home along Briar Grove Drive, where another person was discovered shot to death inside that home.

News 3 has confirmed Auburn, Birmingham, and Dadeville agencies are working together as they search for the suspect continues. He is considered armed, and dangers and residents are asked to be vigilant and keep an eye out for their safety. If you see anything unusual, call 911.

News 3 is learning the Birmingham Police Department is putting together another news release. As soon as the information is shared, we will update the story.