Man’s body pulled from waterslide pipe at Arizona water park

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Emergency workers recovered the body of a man who died after becoming trapped in a waterslide pipe in Scottsdale, Arizona.

An officer patrolling at Eldorado Aquatic Park heard faint cries for help while patrolling around 12:30 a.m. Monday, KNXV-TV reports.

The officer traced the sound to a pipe that supports one of the waterslides.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but by 2 a.m. they could no longer hear the trapped man.

KNXV-TV reports that the victim was a 32-year-old transient who is believed to have climbed a tall fence to get on the slide, before somehow winding up in the support pipe.

Responders had to dismantle the slide to reach the body, and the park remained closed Monday as officials investigated.

Police did not immediately identify the man.

