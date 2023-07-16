PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A high-profile Russell County manslaughter case is scheduled for trial on Monday.

Bryan Starr is facing manslaughter charges in the November 2020 death of his live-in girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, Austin Birdsey.

The boy was killed along Alabama Highway 165 near County Road 24.

It is alleged that the child was unruly, and Starr forced the boy out of the vehicle they were in. The boy ran into traffic and was struck and killed by another vehicle.

Here’s what Russell County District Attorney Rick Chancey has to say about the upcoming trial.

“The investigators uncovered multiple witnesses, either direct eyewitnesses or other witnesses, that were somehow involved in the events of that evening,” Chancey said. “I suspect, typically as in other cases, there will be photographs, videos, other media-type products, audio recordings, video recordings, that will all come into this case.

Attorneys are expected to begin striking a jury at 9 Monday morning in front of District Court Judge Walter Gray.

WRBL reached out to defense attorney Eric Funderburk on Friday, but did not get a response.