Manufacturing jobs on the rise in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Manufacturing workers in Alabama total more than 270,000, representing more than 13% of the state’s workforce. The demand for those workers is increasing.

Manufacturing jobs are becoming more and more prevalent in the state’s future and robots like these were build by students in the two year college system. Robert Jackson, an instructor at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery, is leading a group of students through what he calls his room of robotics.

“One of the things that gets people’s attention is technology and what technology has come too,” Jackson said.

That technology is taught to Jackson’s students who may be interested in joining one of Alabama’s many car manufacturing industries. Global trade has ranked Alabama as the best manufacturing state in the country.

“They can start out anywhere from $25 to $28 an hour and room for advancement,” said Ralph Burton of Manufacturing Day.

There’s a lot of talk of automation and robots taking jobs from humans, an idea Jackson rejects.

“The human being has to make sure that we don’t trap ourselves by political and fearful statements,” Jackson said.

In the next few years, Alabama is set to become the top auto manufacturing state in the country.

