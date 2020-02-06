Marengo County EMA: 1 dead, 1 injured from storm

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney tells CBS 42 that a person has died and another was injured due to the overnight storms that rolled through Alabama overnight.

Two mobile homes were damaged in the storm.

The fatality and injury occurred in a mobile home on U.S. Highway 43 at the intersection of County Road 54 near Demopolis.

CBS 42 Tuscaloosa Bureau reporter Tim Reid arrived at the scene Thursday afternoon to survey storm damage.

FATAL MARENGO COUNTY STORM: EMA Director Kevin McKinney identified the victim who died as Anita Rembert. Her husband Curtis and 3 children survived and were taken to the hospital. Their mobile home located on highway 43 near Demopolis was totally destroyed pic.twitter.com/XaPgFwZseB — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 6, 2020

MORE: This is a video of storm damage from Marengo county where a woman was killed in Wednesday night’s devastating storm. This is all that’s left of the family’s home near Demopolis Alabama pic.twitter.com/msoqKg2Xkp — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) February 6, 2020

CBS 42’s Tim Reid will have the full story on CBS 42 at 5 p.m.

