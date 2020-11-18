Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special: Where and when to see it

Singer Mariah Carey performs during the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on the Ellipse adjacent to the White House in Washington, DC, December 6, 2013. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — The “queen of Christmas music” Mariah Carey is rolling out a holiday special for 2020 with a star-studded lineup of guests including Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to see it.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” will start streaming on Apple TV+ on Dec. 4. You can check out a short teaser clip below:

This is another win for Apple TV+. Earlier this year, the streaming service announced it acquired the rights for Charlie Brown’s holiday specials.

The Mariah special will also include appearances from Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, and Misty Copeland.

Carey is behind the most popular Christmas song over the last 25 years. Unless you live under a rock, you can sing along to portions of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Last year, the song reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s believed to have generated well over $60 million in royalties since its 1994 release.