Marines looking for a few good toys as Toys For Tots registration begins

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve in the Columbus, Georgia area is accepting requests for new, unwrapped toys or donations for distribution to children for the annual Toys For Tots program.

Requests for toys can made through December 21, 2020. Registration is being held from now until November 13, 2020 (ONLINE ONLY). To register for Muscogee County, go to www.toysfortots.org. Distribution of all toys will be December 1-18, 2020. All donations and requests may be made Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Gwendolyn Wilkes Rainbow Center is the official site for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Program in the Columbus/Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding areas.

For additional information, please contact us at (706) 320-9010.