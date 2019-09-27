Marion County Airport will receive new upgrades with $1 million funding

Buena Vista, GA (WRBL) The Marion County Airport is receiving another boost in funding thanks to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

1.6 million dollars is being invested in the airport to accommodate crop dusters and the public.

Phase 1 of the project has already been completed with fencing, lights and a runway pavement have already been installed.

Phase 2 will consist of adding an airport apron and an aviation fuel farm.

Expects behind the project say the changes will be a huge asset for the community.

“We’re hoping that it will contribute to economic development in this area, maybe attract some businesses that want to bring some stuff through the air so we’re hoping it will be a drive for the community in economic development,” said Just Strickland, Marion City County Manager.

Funding for the airport started in 2017 with crews beginning construction last year. Phase 2 of the project will start next year.