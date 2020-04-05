Marion County community comes together amid COVID-19 in prayer drive

Buena Vista, Georgia (WRBL) A line of people in their cars gathered in a community prayer today to spread positive messages to folks amid COVID-19.

More than 50 cars came to the Marion County Middle High School to participate in the event. The local Sheriff Derrell Neal was also there to lead the lineup.

Everyone that attended practiced social distancing while sending prayers to residents in the area. News 3 spoke with supporters from the event who says the prayer drive sends a hopeful message to people that brighter days are ahead.

“Humble yourself, pray and that’s exactly what we are going to do today we’re going to come together as a county for this territory that we’re in and we’re going to claim that we’re going to claim that victory today,” says Jennie Irvin, Organizer.

“Jesus is going to give them peace. Everybody is concerned we are concerned for our families and friends and everybody we love in the nursing home and we have some very dear people up there we love a lot, but we got to have peace in the storm,” says Samantha Lane, Participant.

Irvin also says today was the perfect day to host the prayer drive because today is a celebration of Psalms Sunday.