Markets unclenched on Wall Street Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) – Markets unclenched today on Wall Street as stocks neared records on hopes that the United States and Iran are backing away from the edge of war.

The rally capped a whirlwind day of reversals that swept through markets around the world.

The S&P rose 15.87 points, or 0.5%, to 3,253.05. It had been up as much as 0.9% earlier in the day and was on track to set a record, but the gains moderated in the last half hour of trading.

The Dow rose 161.41, or 0.6%, to 28,745.09.

The Nasdaq composite set a record after rising 60.66, or 0.7%, to 9,129.24.