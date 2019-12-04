Marquette Post Office to collect letters at Holiday Parade to deliver to Santa Claus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- December is here, which means it’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. Singing Christmas carols, decorating the tree, and of course, writing your letter to Santa Claus.

Marquette Post Office will collect children’s letters to Santa during the ninth annual ‘Winter Snow Fun’ Holiday Parade on Dec. 6.

Carl Aho is one of the letter carriers who try to participate in the parade every year.

“There are normally between six and twelve carriers that volunteer to do this in the evening. We have a great time doing it. The kids get excited to give their letters up.”

The letter collection has been a tradition for nine years now and the post office has already started receiving letters from children.

A group of helpers stationed in the U.P. makes sure those notes end up on Santa’s desk.

“They will get a response from Santa Claus and hopefully enjoy what response they get,” said Aho.

An important reminder for parents is to make sure to put your return address on the envelope so that Santa’s letter can be mailed to your child.

The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m. on North Third St. and Fair Ave., and end at the Marquette Commons. The 45th Annual Tree Lighting will follow.