Marshal Greg Countryman makes history as Muscogee County’s first Black Sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In the November 2020 election, Greg Countryman made history in Muscogee County by becoming its first Black Sheriff.

“I was always taught that we would never see an African American president well that happened for 200 years we did not have an African American sheriff but now we do in Muscogee county and so I believe that our young kids can only be what they see,” Countryman said.

Countryman started his career in law enforcement as a Police Officer with Columbus Housing. From there, he was assigned to the Drug Vice Task Force. Countryman says he was extremely proud of his accomplishments while assigned there.

While serving on the task force, Countryman says he and his team were able to reduce drug related crimes by 50 percent in one year. From there, Countryman transferred into the Sheriff’s Department where he worked in several different divisions.

After completing those milestones in the beginning of his career, Countryman ran for Marshal in Muscogee Country. After winning the position, he served as Marshal for 15 years. Serving as Marshall has allowed Countryman to gain the knowledge and a better understanding of managing a city in such a high position.

The Muscogee County Marshal’s Office is set to close Jan. 1, 2021 and will be merging with the Muscogee County Sheriffs Office. The decision to merge the two agencies together came after local lawmakers pushed for it in the Georgia Legislature last year. Governor Kemp signed it into law in February.

Countryman has said that the closing of the Marshals Office did not influence him to run for Sheriff. Instead he ran based on his experience working in multiple law enforcement agencies and building relationships in the Columbus community.

Countryman says he has faced many struggles throughout his life and during the election but he managed to stay positive. Countryman grew up in Cusseta Ga, as youth he struggled with reading comprehension and he began college at the age of 26. Despite these setbacks in his life, Countryman didn’t let his struggles stop him from achieving his dreams.

Countryman says he dealt with many difficulties with this year’s election.

In this race for Sheriff, the turning point for me was to see the caliber of a campaign that my opponent would run. The negative ads, the falsehoods that they would put out and all of it false, and when your family has to go through that…because as a husband and a father, it’s my job to protect my wife and children. And when you get to the point where you can’t protect them physically, everyone has to brace for what’s about to happen. Greg Countryman, Muscogee County Sheriff-Elect

The former Marshal stayed positive throughout the entire ordeal and in the end he was declared the winner, becoming Muscogee County’s first black Sheriff.

Countryman wants the public to know that even though he is the first black Sheriff, he is still everyone’s Sheriff, and he wants to make sure everyone is treated equally.

“”I let my work speak for me, my work spoke for me. Even I would caution young people today to do their dead-level best and demand that people see your work. If someone doesn’t see what you’re doing and someone doesn’t see your work, then you bring your work to the table and you allow them to see. And so when you see that one is treated different than another, then that’s a class system, so what we want to avoid, what everyone needs to avoid, is making one be treated differently than the other,” Countryman said.

Countryman will officially take on the role as Muscogee County Sheriff in January 2021.