Mask Up Sumter donates masks to youth basketball players

When players of the Youth Basketball League in Sumter County hit the court, they’ll likely be wearing masks donated by Mask Up Sumter.

Mask Up Sumter ambassador Marcus Johnson recently donated the masks to the Sumter County Parks and Recreation Department for the 2020 season, but masks will also be available for the Dwight Harris Boys Clubs Summer Basketball League, which tips off in 2021.

Mask Up Sumter is a community-led initiative encouraging Sumter County citizens to wear masks to protect themselves and others from the spread of COVID-19. There are 1,406 COVID-19 cases in Sumter County. 36 new cases were reported on December 10. 72 people have died of COVID-19 in the county.

Free masks are available upon request and can be found at multiple locations throughout Sumter County and surrounding areas. For a complete list, go to www.healthysumter.com.