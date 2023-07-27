OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Nearly 500 workers at the Baxter medical manufacturing plant in Opelika, east Alabama, received dreadful news Thursday morning as they learned about the shutdown of the facility in November. The plant, responsible for producing components for dialysis machines, has been a significant employer in the area.

Opelika city leaders expressed their dismay at the announcement, calling it a blow to the community. Mayor Gary Fuller commented on the situation, stating, “This disappointing news will impact nearly 500 employees. Baxter leadership emphasized this outcome is not a reflection on the quality employees and business climate in Opelika, but was brought on by global market conditions that have impacted demand and overseas competition.”

The Baxter plant was established in 2005 and underwent significant growth over the years. In 2015, the facility and workforce were doubled through a $270 million expansion, with the total capital investment exceeding $400 million.

Unfortunately, there have been indications of impending layoffs. In a January article by MassDevice, it was reported cost reduction efforts were underway at Baxter Medical to save $300 million.

Mayor Fuller assured the city would collaborate with area workforce agencies to help the affected workers transition to new jobs within the region

“The City and our Economic Development team will be working closely with Baxter, the Alabama Department of Commerce, the Opelika Chamber, Southern Union and our other workforce partners to assist these employees in finding other careers here in our area,” said Fuller.

Economic Development Director Lori Huguley echoed the Mayor’s sentiments stating, “This is a big blow to our community and definitely not news we expected to hear, but we know we have great companies in our area who will welcome the chance to meet and interview those who are looking for other careers here.”

The situation remains a matter of concern for the community as they face the economic impact of this significant plant closure.