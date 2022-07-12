Mass Shootings

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
88°
LIVE NOW
News 3 Midday
Columbus
88°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
March 3, 2019 Storm
Weather Internship 2022
News
Your Local Election HQ
Local News
Crime
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
Business
Politics
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
3rd charged with buying $14k in gas on company card
Top Stories
Dried blueberries recalled over lead concerns
Gallery
Alabama: Child shot in the leg in Baldwin County …
Fort Payne man charged with locking child in room
Massive eagle ray jumps into Saraland family’s boat …
Video
Video Center
Watch Live
News 3 Now
Ranger 3 Drone
Podcasts
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
As Seen on TV
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Podcasts
Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
The Chuck Williams Show
The Bob Jeswald Show
On Your Sidelines
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
Prepzone Athletes of the Week
Local Alabama Sports
SEC Fan Page
Top Stories
10U Northern All-Stars celebrate State Championship
Video
Top Stories
Jim Thorpe reinstated as 1912 Olympic golds winner
Gallery
Top Stories
Haylie McCleney’s father reflects on Team USA Softball …
Video
Damian “The Nighthawk” Daniels returns to action
Video
Espinosa explains why he returned to the Columbus …
Video
Braves World Championship Trophy to make stop at …
Community
Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week
Cram the Van with Kia AutoSport!
Community News
Feel Good Friday
Best in Class 2022
The Cougar Minute
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
St. Francis Emory Healthcare Medical Minute
Patriot Challenge
Top Stories
Back-to-school discounts for teachers, students
Top Stories
10U Northern All-Stars celebrate State Championship
Video
Brand new 55,000 square foot Veterans Clinic opening …
Video
4 women allege sexual assault by ICE detention center …
Video
Opelika Police K9 takes down armed suspect, finalist …
Video
Newsletter
Email Newsletter Signup
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact WRBL
Meet the WRBL Team
Intern With Us!
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Join Our Team
Regional News Partners
Equal Employment Opportunity
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Calendar
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Sponsored Content: Business On Your Side
Our Kitchen
7th Annual Kids Summer Cupboard
Cause For PAWS
Sponsored Content: Pros On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Sponsored Content: Wild Animal Wednesdays – If Animals Could Talk
Contests
Wild Animal Safari – Sizzling Summer Ticket Giveaway
Jobs
Work For Us
Find a Job
Post A Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Mass Shootings
‘Chaos’: Witnesses describe Indiana mall shooting
Top Mass Shootings Headlines
‘Good Samaritan’ in Ind. shooting broke mall rules
Five takeaways from the damning Uvalde school shooting …
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WRBL Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Recent Columbus Forecast Updates
Lots Of Sunshine, But Some Evening Showers and Storms …
Seasonable temps and afternoon storms remain as we …
Seasonable Summer Days Ahead!
Forecast stuck on repeat with seasonable temps and …
Back To That Typical Summer Pattern!
Rainfall chances back off heading into the weekend …
Trending drier as temperatures warm up
The forecast calls for a decrease in rainfall and …
More storms today, watch for heavy rain and flooding
View All 7 Day Forecast
Fort Payne man charged with locking child in room
Brand new 55,000 square foot Veterans Clinic opening …
Lots Of Sunshine, But Some Evening Showers and Storms …
Columbus concrete truck driver ordered held without …
Man suing Bass Pro Shops over socks
Don't Miss
3rd charged with buying $14k in gas on company card
Dried blueberries recalled over lead concerns
Alabama: Child shot in the leg in Baldwin County …
Fort Payne man charged with locking child in room
Massive eagle ray jumps into Saraland family’s boat …
Tweets by wrblnews3
Sports Content
‘Chaos’: Witnesses describe Indiana mall shooting
‘Good Samaritan’ in Ind. shooting broke mall rules
Five takeaways from the damning Uvalde school shooting …
View All Mass Shootings