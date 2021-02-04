 

Massachusetts man arrested by FBI in connection with Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McCreary pointed out in the left of the photo, who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Berkshire County man is among two individuals arrested by federal authorities Thursday on an arrest warrant in connection with the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. 

Agents assigned to the FBI Boston Division’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested 33-year-old Brian McCreary of North Adams on a warrant issued by the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia. 

The FBI said McCreary was taken into custody without incident and is charged with the following:  

  • Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority 
  •  Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority 
  •  Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds 
  • Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds 
  •  Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds 

A photo captured of McCreary shows him standing next to the “horn man” while recording the incidents that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

As of date, the FBI Boston Division has arrested a total of five individuals in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol. 

This is developing breaking news. 22News is continuing coverage and will bring you the latest when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

54° / 51°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 54° 51°

Friday

56° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 58% 56° 39°

Saturday

48° / 41°
Rain
Rain 73% 48° 41°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 36°

Monday

62° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 50°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Showers
Showers 49% 66° 45°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
54°

53°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
53°

54°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
54°

55°

3 AM
Showers
44%
55°

55°

4 AM
Light Rain
94%
55°

55°

5 AM
Light Rain
94%
55°

55°

6 AM
Rain
87%
55°

54°

7 AM
Showers
58%
54°

52°

8 AM
Showers
41%
52°

51°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
51°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
53°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
56°

55°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
55°

53°

6 PM
Few Showers
32%
53°

50°

7 PM
Showers
39%
50°

48°

8 PM
Showers
40%
48°

46°

9 PM
Showers
38%
46°

45°

10 PM
Cloudy
14%
45°

44°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
44°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories