Massachusetts man arrested by FBI in connection with Jan. 6 riots at U.S. Capitol

McCreary pointed out in the left of the photo, who was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Berkshire County man is among two individuals arrested by federal authorities Thursday on an arrest warrant in connection with the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Agents assigned to the FBI Boston Division’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested 33-year-old Brian McCreary of North Adams on a warrant issued by the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia.

The FBI said McCreary was taken into custody without incident and is charged with the following:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

A photo captured of McCreary shows him standing next to the “horn man” while recording the incidents that took place at the Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

As of date, the FBI Boston Division has arrested a total of five individuals in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol.

This is developing breaking news. 22News is continuing coverage and will bring you the latest when we learn more.