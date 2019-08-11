Mattie’s Call issued for man last seen in Georgia

ADEL, Ga (WRBL)- Georgia authorities ask the public’s help in locating a missing man with medical needs.

The family of 52-year-old Alan Eugene Sparks says he last texted one of his sons on Friday, August 2.

Georgia authorities say Sparks’s credit card was last used on Thursday, August 1, in Adel, Georgia, in Cook County.

Sparks family says he was traveling in his 2006 blue Dodge Caravan with Florida license plate number JYR N73 from Cape Coral, Florida, to Richmond Hills, Texas.

One of the last text messages from his phone to one of his sons on August 2 stated he had made it to Atlanta.

Sparks stands 5’11, weighs 275 pounds, has brown eyes, and short gray hair.

Authorities say he’s an insulin-dependent diabetic and suffers from transient global amnesia.

If you spot him, please call 911.