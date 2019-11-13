Maxton man wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old in the back seat

ROWLAND, NC (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping and car theft.

Marco Rodriquez, of Maxton, stole a car with a 3-year-old in the back seat, according to the RCSO. The father briefly got out of the vehicle and Rodriguez stole the car, according to the report. Eventually, the father tracked down the car. Rodriguez let the child out and drove off. The child is fine.

Rodriquez also faces charges of breaking and entering and larceny in relation to an incident that happened in the Rowland area on September 7.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rodriquez is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.