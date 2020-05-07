Mayor Henderson to propose resolution to delay SPLOST vote

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson say he intends to introduce a resolution to delay the vote on the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) at next Tuesday’s City council meeting.

The mayor made the announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday evening.

Henderson says he has spoken with several members of the council and expects to have their support on the issue.

The SPLOST was intended to create funding for projects like repairing or replacing the aging government center.

Henderson stressed that this is a postponement rather than a cancellation of the SPLOST vote. The issue will be revisited, possibly toward the end of 2021.

During the Facebook post Henderson gave an update on the coronavirus crisis and encouraged everyone to continue shopping at local businesses.