COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Less than two weeks from the city election, Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson scored a law enforcement endorsement Wednesday morning.

The Police Benevolent Association endorsed the mayor for re-election after interviewing Henderson and challenger John Anker.

The PBA board of directors recently met with Mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker, asked them a series of questions then came back with the endorsement for Henderson.

“Skip Henderson’s answers and comments won unanimously as far as our picking him to be who we want to represent us as mayor,” said Toni Holloway, president of the West Georgia Chapter of the PBA

Henderson said the questions were broad.

“They touched on a lot of different initiatives,” Henderson said. “And gave us an opportunity to lay out a very action-oriented strategic plan.”

There are two main groups that represent and advocate for Columbus law enforcement officials. One is the PBA and the other is the Fraternal Order of Police.

In February, the FOP questioned Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon’s leadership of the department. The FOP has not endorsed a candidate for mayor, and FOP President Ralph Dowe tells News 3 the group would not endorse in that race.

The FOP has about 500 members, and there are about 400 local PBA members. Some of the membership overlaps.

The PBA endorsement came after a vote from the board and not the complete membership.

“You know I hear from officers all the time and I wonder if they have really heard from their membership. That’s my reaction.,” Anker said.

Henderson says the endorsement is secondary to his respect for what officers do each day.

“I tell everybody I talk to in law enforcement what they think of me does not have any impact on what I think of them,” Henderson said. “They have got an incredibly difficult job. My job is to make sure they have the resources to be successful at it.”

Early voting is underway and ends on Friday, May 20th. Advance voting polls at the Citizen Service Center, Columbus Technical College’s Patrick Hall, and Shirley Winston Park Rec Center. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Election day is May 24th.