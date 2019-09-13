Mayor Skip Henderson gifts soldiers with a key to the city

Soldiers traveled all the way from Hawaii for training at Fort Benning, but they’re leaving the fountain city with a special gift.

16 soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division in Oahu, Hawaii spent the last two weeks on post testing out new unmanned aircraft systems like drones and other devices used for surveillance.

Mayor Skip Henderson met with the men before they left Columbus.. and thanked them for their service with a key to the city.

“These young men have come from Hawaii and they were going on a short training program here at Fort Benning and it’s all about adapting to a new theater that these folks are asked to defend us in,” Henderson said.

“Wafare is changed the training is changing and it’s just awesome to see soldiers from another part of the United States even when it’s not connected to us by land.”

Mayor Henderson says they plan to connect with Fort Benning on a regular basis. He also says hopefully they will be able to get a representative on post to give quarterly updates at city council meetings.