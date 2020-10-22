Mayor Skip Henderson temporarily suspends public face covering ordinance

Citing the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped below the threshold requirement of 100 cases per 100,000 population in Columbus, Mayor Skip Henderson has temporarily suspended the enforcement of Ordinance No. 20-043, which requires that face coverings be worn in public places and businesses in Columbus with certain exceptions.

The suspension does not include government buildings. All persons entering buildings owned by the Consolidated Government of Columbus, Georgia or designated courtrooms shall be required to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

