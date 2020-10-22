Mayor Skip Henderson temporarily suspends public face covering ordinance

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Citing the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped below the threshold requirement of 100 cases per 100,000 population in Columbus, Mayor Skip Henderson has temporarily suspended the enforcement of Ordinance No. 20-043, which requires that face coverings be worn in public places and businesses in Columbus with certain exceptions. 

The suspension does not include government buildings. All persons entering buildings owned by the Consolidated Government of Columbus, Georgia or designated courtrooms shall be required to wear face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

WRBL News Three will have more details on First Edition at 5/4 central.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 83° 66°

Friday

82° / 67°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 30% 82° 67°

Saturday

80° / 64°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 80° 64°

Sunday

83° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 83° 65°

Monday

83° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 83° 65°

Tuesday

84° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 84° 66°

Wednesday

81° / 64°
Showers
Showers 40% 81° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

82°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

79°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

73°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

77°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

79°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories