Mayor Skip Henderson to close access to Columbus Consolidated Government buildings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has announced the closure of Columbus Consolidated Government Buildings to the public.

Henderson made the announcement Friday afternoon. Public access to the buildings is be limited in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The closure will be in effect until April 30, 2020.

All City departments, however, will remain open and will provide services to citizens in a modified/non-traditional way according to a news release from Henderson’s office.

Courts will remain in a state of judicial emergency or reduced operations through April 30, 2020.

Superior and State courtrooms in the Government Center will remain available for bond hearings and pleas which will result in an inmate being released immediately from confinement in the Muscogee County jail.

Muscogee County Juvenile Court will continue to have preliminary detention hearings preliminary protective hearings on Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. These hearings will be conducted via video and teleconferencing.

Program participants will be allowed Government Center access for sessions of court, lab tests and some court programs.

First appearances and bond hearings of people coming to court from jail, brought by the Sheriff (also family members of persons appearing in court) will continue.

Probation officers and public defenders will be allowed access in and out of the building, as necessary.

Under a state of judicial emergency, to the extent feasible, the Probate Court is required to remain open to perform essential functions. The Probate Court is already closed to the public except by appointment only.

Human Resources will manage incoming calls by staff in the office or will handle remotely. HR will suspend notary service.

Recorder’s Court will continue to conduct hearings for those defendants who are incarcerated, including Advisements-of-Rights sessions mandated by the US Constitution. Only family members, victims, witnesses, the media and pertinent court personnel will be allowed in the courtroom during hearings.

All Traffic and Environmental Citation Cases/Payment dates will be rescheduled/extended for at least 30 days from the original court date.

New Court dates will be made available to Citizens via mailed notices and emails.

The Columbus Police Department will continue its 24 hours a day 7 days a week operation through the 911 Center.

The main lobby at 510 10th Street will remain open from 7:30 AM until 5:30 PM daily for walk in traffic to be serviced at Desk Services. When the lobby is closed, there is a phone located just outside of the front door that citizens may use. That phone rings directly to the 911 Center.

The Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services will handle all office business such as fire reports, permits, and hydrant reviews by phone, email, and remote means due to Public Safety Building being closed off to lobby area only.

The Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office will remain closed until further notice.

The Tax Assessor’s office is closed to the public until further notice; however, the Tax Assessor’s Office remains available to assist the taxpayer with any questions or concerns regarding property valuations, personal property returns, or requests for exemption. The Tax Assessor’s Office can be reached by calling 706-653-4398.

The Revenue Division remains available to assist with any questions or concerns regarding Occupation Tax/Business License Renewals and other receivable collections. The Revenue Division staff may be reached at 706-225-4100. Businesses are required to mail, fax, or email their Occupation Tax/Business License Renewal forms for processing along with an acceptable form of payment.

If public access is restricted at the City Annex Building, the Public Defender’s Office can be reached at 706-653-4301. Those individuals who already have an attorney should remain in contact with their attorney for updates on Court dates.

Engineering staff will be available to answer all calls. The mainline number for each Department will be placed on the front doors.

This is the latest action in an ongoing effort b to “flatten the curve” of this virus. Henderson still hopes that Columbus will not be as adversely affected by this virus as some other cities, but he also recognizes that it would be irresponsible not to take steps to try to mitigate any crisis. This newest administrative action is a further attempt to limit the rapid spread of this disease so that our local hospitals can manage potential cases without being overwhelmed all at one time.