Mayor talks about COVID-19 vaccines, availability, and reopening of recreation centers closed because of virus

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson talked about a broad range of topics Monday afternoon during his weekly COVID-19 interview with WRBL.com.

One of the big questions is when more vaccine will begin flowing into Muscogee County after this weekend’s FDA emergency use approval of a third vaccine, this one by Johnson & Johnson.

“I know when we were asking about the vaccines, we shared a formula that we were using,” Henderson said. “I would guess we would get about 1.7 or 1.9 percent of the vaccines that are made available. We’re confident the vaccines will roll out a little bit more effectively.”