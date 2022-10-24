COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — October is Disability Awareness Month. Fittingly, the Columbus Mayor’s Commission for Persons with Disabilities (MCPD) will be holding a resource and career fair on Friday, Oct. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library, located at 3000 Macon Road.

Dalia Diaz, chair of the MCPD, said that while employers who will be at the event are known for hiring people with disabilities, the event is open to everyone.

“We wanted to make an event where anyone in the community could benefit from,” she said.

Several employers and resource organizations will be present, including Access 2 Independence, which helps people with disabilities live independently; Autism Hope Center, which aims to help children and families affected by autism by providing them with information and programs; Goodwill, which Diaz said will have several job openings; River Valley Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging, which supports older adults and people with disabilities; and Columbus Technical College. Diaz said her organization hopes to have Fort Benning and Head Start representatives at the event.

Employment opportunities will be in fields such as manufacturing, retail, clerical work and custodial work.

Rita Young, a private consultant whose vision is to support people with disabilities, will speak at the event, according to Diaz in an email.

“She identifies advocacy and policy approaches to improve the services for people with developmental disabilities,” Diaz said. “As a spokesperson for disability issues, she has appeared on Lawmakers, WABE, WSB, 11Alive, Fox 5 News, CBS Atlanta, and in the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Diaz has been working with the MCPD for about nine years.

According to Columbus, Georgia’s Office of the Mayor webpage, MCPD is “a liaison between the Columbus Consolidated Government and the estimated 30,000 plus people with disabilities in our community.” The MCPD aims to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in Muscogee County.

The MCPD: