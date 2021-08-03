McDonald’s now requiring masks for all customers, staff

FILE – This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Pittsburgh. On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, McDonald’s said the company will mandate worker training to combat harassment, discrimination and violence in its restaurants worldwide starting in 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With a rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country, McDonald’s restaurants across the country are now requiring both customers and staff in areas with “high or substantial transmission” of the virus.

On Tuesday, McDonald’s Corp. confirmed to CBS 42 that masks would be required by all inside the restaurant, regardless of vaccination status. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated to wear masks with a surge in the Delta variant strain of the virus.

Alabama currently ranks last in the country when it comes to vaccinations. According to the CDC, only 34% of Alabamians are fully vaccinated and all but three counties statewide are considered high levels of community transmission.

As of 2016, there were 279 McDonald’s restaurants in Alabama, according to data compiled by 24/7 Wall St.

McDonald’s is the first major restaurant chain to put a mask rule in place during the pandemic.