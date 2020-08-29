McMaster orders Statehouse flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Chadwick Boseman

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to lower to half-staff on Sunday in honor of the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman.
McMaster announced the decision in a tweet on Saturday, saying, “To honor the life, contributions, and memory of a truly extraordinary son of South Carolina, Chadwick Boseman, I have ordered the flags atop the Statehouse to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Sunday, August 30, 2020, from sunrise to sunset.”
In a follow-up tweet, McMaster said that the two flags will be removed at sunset and will be presented to Boseman’s family at the appropriate time.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- IRS issues guidance on Trump’s payroll tax deferral
- Florida sheriff: ‘Sick monster’ used knife, hammer to kill 2 boys
- ‘We want our voices to be heard’: Najee Harris says Alabama football players, coaches will march on campus for social justice
- What you need to know about the cancer that killed Chadwick Boseman
- Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman