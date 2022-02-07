MCSD and Columbus City Council moving forward with different redistricting maps

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Board of Education voted on a new redistricting map Feb. 7, one that was recommended by the state. Muscogee County School District and the Columbus City Council will now operate off of different district maps. This will affect residents come elections in May.

Both the city council and board of education had settled on the same district lines proposal earlier this year, but it was rejected by the state. On Feb. 7, the Muscogee County School Board approved the vote unanimously for an entirely new map.

The biggest change to the map is the addition of Fort Benning, but only for the school district.

School board districts 3, 6, and 7 will now include parts of Fort Benning, adding nearly 7,000 constituents.

“What will be different for you, is for your city council representative and school board representative. Those district numbers may differ, but it just worked better for our citizen reading and our voters to have that alignment. We will not have that alignment anymore as the school board will now include portions of, or all of Fort Benning, I’m sorry, in our demographics.” Pat Hugley-Green – Muscogee County District 1 School Board Member and Board Chair

The addition of Fort Benning complicates the campaign trail for school board members–who may have limited access on post. Maps are drawn based on population and demographics from the 2020 Census data. The new maps will be in place for the next 10 years.

Click here to view the interactive map, to see how you are affected.